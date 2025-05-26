Home>>
Senior Chinese political advisor mourns passing of former Vietnamese President
(Xinhua) 11:14, May 26, 2025
Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits the Embassy of Vietnam in China to mourn the passing of former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong on behalf of the Chinese side in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, went to the Embassy of Vietnam in China on Sunday to mourn the passing of former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong.
