Chinese FM calls for advancing China-Vietnam community with shared future

Xinhua) 09:06, July 11, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Vietnam to achieve constant progress in building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Noting that leaders of the two parties and countries made strategic plans to deepen the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Wang said that, taking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point, China is willing to work with Vietnam to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and properly handle differences.

China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Vietnam within the framework of East Asia cooperation, welcomes Vietnam's accession to the BRICS cooperation mechanism as a partner country, and supports Vietnam in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at an early date, said Wang.

He also said that China always opposes economic coercion and tariff bullying, advocates resolving trade and tariff issues through equal-footed dialogue, and stands ready to work with Vietnam to uphold multilateral trade rules and systems, and jointly safeguard the legitimate interests of countries through solidarity and self-reliance.

For his part, Son said that Vietnam is ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in such areas as railway, finance, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Vietnam and other ASEAN countries are ready to work with China to achieve greater progress in the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership and advance the early conclusion of consultations of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Son said.

Vietnam is ready to maintain close communication with China, safeguard multilateralism and international trade rules, and jointly promote regional and global development and prosperity, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)