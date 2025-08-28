China's top legislator to visit Vietnam, attend major commemorative events

Xinhua) 16:56, August 28, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will lead a party and government delegation to visit Vietnam from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, said Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of Vietnam, and co-chair the first session of the joint committee between the legislative bodies, Hu said.

Zhao will make the visit at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, said Hu.

