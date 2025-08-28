China's top legislator to visit Vietnam, attend major commemorative events
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will lead a party and government delegation to visit Vietnam from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, said Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday.
Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of Vietnam, and co-chair the first session of the joint committee between the legislative bodies, Hu said.
Zhao will make the visit at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, said Hu.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator meets vice chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam
- China's police chief holds video call with Vietnamese counterpart
- Chinese FM meets Vietnamese deputy PM
- China becomes Vietnam's largest seafood export market in H1
- Transboundary waterfall symbolizes growing ties between China and Vietnam
- Chinese FM calls for advancing China-Vietnam community with shared future
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.