Home>>
Lao president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 22:05, September 02, 2025
General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Laos Railway launches two-way operations of int'l freight train service between Yuxi and Vientiane
- Symposium in Laos marks 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression
- China-Laos Railway driving Laos' growth, transforming livelihoods
- Chinese FM meets Lao FM
- China-Laos Railway handles over 14 mln tonnes of cross-border cargo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.