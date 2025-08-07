China-Laos Railway handles over 14 mln tonnes of cross-border cargo
An aerial drone photo shows a bullet train running on China-Laos Railway in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)
KUNMING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has transported over 14 million tonnes of import and export goods, amounting to more than 60 billion yuan (about 8.4 billion U.S. dollars), since its opening in December 2021, according to Kunming Customs on Wednesday.
The railway's cross-border freight volume exceeded 3.43 million tonnes with a value surpassing 15.4 billion yuan in the first seven months this year, up 6 percent and 41 percent year on year respectively, both of which are record highs for this period.
Currently serving as a vital trade corridor, the railway connects 19 countries, including Laos, Thailand and Singapore. Its cargo structure has significantly diversified, with transported commodities expanding from just over 500 categories to more than 3,600, demonstrating robust growth momentum.
