China, Laos sign cooperation agreement for 2025 LMC Special Fund

Xinhua) 14:43, July 16, 2025

VIENTIANE, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong and Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maithong Thammavongsa have signed a cooperation agreement for the 2025 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday in the Lao capital, Vientiane. Officials from relevant ministries and sectors also attended.

Speaking at the event, Fang highlighted the significance of the LMC mechanism, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. She reaffirmed China's commitment to the principles of "development first, equal consultation, pragmatism and efficiency, openness, and inclusiveness," and emphasized strengthening collaboration with Laos to ensure the fund delivers tangible benefits to people across the region.

In his remarks, Maithong praised the LMC for its vital role in promoting regional development. He expressed gratitude to China for its continued support through the special fund and affirmed Laos' commitment to working closely with China to implement high-quality projects under the initiative. He also emphasized the importance of fostering a shared future among the Lancang-Mekong countries.

