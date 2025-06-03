Laos ships 1st mango export to China, boosting agricultural trade

VIENTIANE, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Laos has officially launched its first shipment of 90 tons of fresh mangoes to China, marking a significant milestone in the country's agricultural trade ambitions.

According to Lao Economic Daily report on Tuesday, a ceremony marking the inaugural shipment was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on May 30.

The export marked a significant step in strengthening agricultural cooperation between Laos and China. It followed the 2023 agreement by both governments to export fresh Lao mangoes to the Chinese market, a deal that opened the door to expanded trade and investment opportunities.

In his speech, Bounchan Kombounyasith, director general of the Department of Agriculture under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, emphasized that the ministry is focused on promoting high-potential agricultural products to reduce the country's reliance on imports, generate foreign exchange, and encourage value-added export processing.

The Lao government aims for a 4.3 percent growth in the agricultural sector by 2025, with the goal of achieving a 22.4 percent contribution to the country's gross domestic product.

