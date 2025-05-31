China appreciates Laos' participation in establishing IOMed: Chinese FM

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Laos actively participates in the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), takes the lead in signing the convention and makes significant contributions, for which the Chinese side expresses appreciation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, who participated in the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed in Hong Kong, south China.

The IOMed explores new pathways and creates a new platform for resolving international disputes, and maintaining peace and stability, Wang said, expressing the confidence that Laos will continue to play an active role in promoting the early entry into force of the convention and facilitating the effective operation of the IOMed.

When discussing the relationship between China and Laos, Wang said China is willing to work with Laos, guided by the implementation of the important consensus reached by the top leaders of both parties and countries, to deepen strategic cooperation, cultivate collaborative momentum, strengthen bilateral and multilateral coordination, jointly resist unilateral bullying actions, uphold multilateralism and international fairness and justice, and promote the development of the China-Laos community with a shared future to a higher level.

For his part, Saleumxay said that mediation reflects the cultural characteristics of Asia and that developing countries are more inclined to resolve disputes through mediation. He believes that the IOMed will attract more countries to join and play an important role in promoting regional peace and security.

The Lao leader also expressed gratitude for China's long-standing and steadfast support, emphasizing the importance of strengthening exchanges at all levels, advancing cooperation projects such as the Laos-China-Thailand railway, and achieving more progress in the construction of the Laos-China community with a shared future.

