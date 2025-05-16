China-Laos Railway drives growth in Lao agricultural exports

VIENTIANE, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway transported about 156,000 tons of cassava in the first four months of 2025, marking a 43 percent increase compared to the same period last year and underscoring the railway's growing role in facilitating Lao agricultural exports.

As of May 14, the railway had transported 5,750 containers of cassava, totaling 156,000 tons, according to a report released by the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. on Thursday.

To boost agricultural exports and support the growth of the Lao economy, the railway has made the transportation of Lao agricultural products a top priority. It offers full support to operators upon request, regardless of shipment size.

In addition, it has improved logistics management, increased the number of dedicated train routes for agricultural goods, and worked closely with border officials to establish a streamlined coordination mechanism. These efforts have helped reduce customs procedures and processing time, ensuring that Lao agricultural products are exported quickly and efficiently.

Since its launch, the China-Laos Railway has become a highly efficient route for exporting agricultural products from Laos and the region to China. With its safety, low transportation costs, short delivery time, and overall convenience, the railway effectively meets the needs of exporters and plays a crucial role in boosting Lao agricultural exports, according to the report.

