Feature: Cross-border passenger service on China-Laos Railway enhances Laos' infrastructure, economy

VIENTIANE, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The cross-border passenger service on the China-Laos Railway has been in operation for two years, helping to boost infrastructure, cross-border movement, and economic development in the Southeast Asian country.

The China-Laos Railway started cross-border passenger service on April 13, 2023.

Since its opening, the China-Laos Railway has transported over 480,000 cross-border passengers from 112 countries and regions, significantly enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating more convenient travel between Laos and China, as well as between Laos and the rest of the world, according to a report released by the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) on Sunday.

For many, the cross-border passenger service serves as a bridge to new opportunities, including in education.

A 43-year-old father said that he is now considering sending his child to study in China, as the railway has made pursuing education abroad significantly easier. He noted that the affordable and convenient transportation allows smoother travel between Laos and China, and with this improved access, he will be able to visit his child more frequently.

"Before the railway, cross-border travel was either too long or too expensive. But now, the reduced travel time and affordability have made it a much more viable option. In addition, the railway has contributed to improvements in infrastructure, economic growth, and stronger connectivity between Laos and China. I believe it has opened up new opportunities for education, business, and cultural exchange, which will greatly benefit our younger generation."

By offering a convenient mode of transportation, the cross-border passenger service has helped drive growth in local businesses, attract investment, and strengthen the tourism industry.

"In my opinion, the railway has boosted the local economy by increasing tourism, attracting foreign investment, and creating new business opportunities. With improved connectivity making Laos more accessible, it encourages both visitors and investors. I truly believe the railway brings hope for continued growth and will help Laos develop into a regional hub for trade and tourism," Chanhsamay, a street food vendor in Luang Prabang province, told Xinhua.

In 2024, the number of Chinese visitors increased to 1,048,034 from 641,314 in 2023, according to the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

Angthong, a resident of the Lao capital, Vientiane, said, "I hope the China-Laos Railway continues to expand and improve. I look forward to seeing more routes and increased train frequency, so we can grow our economy alongside the railway's development."

