Chinese delegation visits Laos for extensive exchanges
VIENTIANE, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming visited Laos from Wednesday to Saturday.
Yang met with Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, president of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and a politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and other senior officials.
He also attended a seminar on poverty reduction and common development and delivered a speech, and met with people from all walks of life in Laos.
During the visit, consensus was reached on promoting the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future, and strengthening people-to-people friendship, pragmatic cooperation and exchanges between youth.
