Lao Airlines expands fleet with China's homegrown jetliner C909

Xinhua) 09:08, April 02, 2025

VIENTIANE, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Lao Airlines officially welcomed the C909 jet, China's domestically developed regional aircraft, into Lao aviation, marking a new chapter in the national carrier's commitment to enhancing passenger experience and regional air connectivity.

Speaking at a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday, Viengxay Singkham, managing director of Lao Airlines, said the C909 aircraft features 90 comfortable economy class seats. The fuselage is designed with a blue-and-white pattern, and the tail displays the Lao national flower of Dok Champa, which is unique to Lao Airlines and proudly reflects its identity.

Acquired through a lease agreement with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), the aircraft is expected to enhance both domestic and international operations.

Viengxay highlighted that the aircraft will initially serve the Vientiane-Pakse and Vientiane-Savannakhet routes, with plans to expand to other domestic and international routes, particularly to China. The first flight is scheduled for April 12.

In addition, the arrival of the C909 marks a major milestone for Lao Airlines in improving passenger service and strengthening cooperation between Laos and China. This collaboration is a significant step forward in enhancing air transport ties and further solidifying the long-standing, comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

