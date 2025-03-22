China's CPC sends congratulatory message over 70th anniversary of Lao People's Revolutionary Party

Xinhua) 15:06, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on the occasion of the latter's 70th anniversary of founding.

Over the past 70 years, the LPRP has united and led the Lao people in making remarkable achievements in socialist construction and renovation. In particular, since the 11th National Congress of the LPRP, the country has witnessed political and social stability, sustained economic development and ever-improving livelihoods, said the message.

Under the strong leadership of the LPRP Central Committee headed by General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the LPRP and Lao people will be able to vigorously advance the cause of socialist construction and renovation and greet the upcoming 12th National Congress of the LPRP with outstanding achievements, it said.

As socialist comrades and brothers, the CPC, the Chinese government and people have always taken the LPRP, the Lao government and people as reliable friends and partners. Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, the building of a China-Laos community of shared future has been deepening and making solid progress and achieving a series of new achievements, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, said the message.

The CPC is willing to work with the LPRP to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries and bring the China-Laos community of shared future to higher standards, better quality and a higher level, it said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)