Lao FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:09, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Thongsavanh Phomvihane will pay an official visit to China from March 12 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Thongsavanh Phomvihane is paying the visit at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs.

