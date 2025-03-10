Home>>
Lao FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:09, March 10, 2025
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Thongsavanh Phomvihane will pay an official visit to China from March 12 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
Thongsavanh Phomvihane is paying the visit at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs.
