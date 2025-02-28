Senior CPC official meets Lao delegation

Xinhua) 08:56, February 28, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Bounthong Chitmany, a politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee, and vice president of Laos, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation led by Bounthong Chitmany, a politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee, and vice president of Laos, in Beijing on Thursday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that under the guide of the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, China stands ready to work with Laos to maintain high-level exchanges, focus on development cooperation, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on party and state governance, strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks, and promote steady and sustained growth in the development of a China-Laos community with a shared future.

Noting that current Laos-China relations are at the best level in history, Bounthong spoke highly of the guidance provided by leaders of the two parties in fostering relations between the two parties and countries. He expressed that the Lao side will continue to take the promotion of building a community with a shared future between the two countries as an important direction and task.

