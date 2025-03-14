China, Laos pledge stronger ties for a shared future

Xinhua) 08:31, March 14, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Beijing on Thursday, with both pledging to push forward the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the past 64 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two parties of China and Laos and the two nations have stood together through challenges and provided mutual support. The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has become ever more robust and resilient.

China firmly supports Laos in strengthening the leadership of its party and expresses the willingness to enhance strategic mutual trust, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and promote the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future, Wang said.

China's "two sessions" have just concluded successfully, setting a GDP growth target of around 5 percent for 2025. As comrades and brothers, China welcomes Laos to seize the new opportunities of China's development and join hands to march toward modernization, Wang noted.

Wang stressed that China is ready to work with Laos to adhere to the strategic guidance by the leadership of the two parties and nations, strengthen exchanges between the two parties and countries at all levels, deepen and expand practical cooperation, strengthen bilateral and multilateral law enforcement cooperation, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability, development and revitalization.

Thongsavanh congratulated China on the successful convening of the "two sessions" and the significant outcomes, and praised China's leapfrog development amid a complex external environment.

He said that Laos firmly adheres to the one-China policy and stands ready to work with China to make greater progress in building a Laos-China community with a shared future.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)