Feature: China-Laos Railway gains popularity for travel during Lao New Year

Xinhua) 13:27, April 10, 2025

VIENTIANE, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has become the preferred mode of transportation for locals returning home and tourists heading to Laos' top attractions for the upcoming Lao New Year celebration, thanks to its convenience, affordability, and speed.

"My friends and I are very lucky that the China-Laos Railway started operating before we came to Lao capital Vientiane for our studies. It makes traveling to college and returning home much easier and more convenient than before," Khammy, originally from Vangvieng and now studying and working in Vientiane, told Xinhua.

Khammy said he regularly travels back home by train, as he finds the railway convenient, affordable, and faster than other modes of transportation.

For tourists, the China-Laos Railway is also a popular choice, providing a comfortable way to travel and explore various tourist destinations.

The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) will operate additional train services from April 11 to 20 to accommodate the increased number of travelers during the holiday. Additionally, passengers can purchase tickets up to 7 days in advance for travel during this period.

Nilavanh, a resident of Vientiane, plans to celebrate the Lao New Year in the northern province of Luang Prabang with her friends. They chose to travel by the China-Laos Railway for its convenience and speed.

"I'm excited to experience the vibrant Lao New Year celebrations in Luang Prabang. I've heard so much about the fun and rich cultural atmosphere there during the holiday. This year, my friends and I decided to experience it for ourselves!"

"With the railway, travel is simplified, making our trip stress-free. I believe more tourists will choose the train to visit Luang Prabang as well, as it's the best option for a budget-friendly journey while still offering comfort along the way," she added.

Chintana, a 27-year-old office worker, said the railway has made travel to popular destinations easier, resulting in more visitors and benefiting local businesses. It also helps small shops, restaurants, and vendors reach larger markets by bringing in more tourists.

The Lao New Year is the most important festival in the Lao calendar. This year's holiday will be observed from April 14 to April 16.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with Vientiane. The 1,035-km railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.

