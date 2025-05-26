Feature: Lao people pin hopes on China-Laos Railway for agricultural export growth

Xinhua) May 26, 2025

VIENTIANE, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Lao government targets growth in agricultural production to boost the economy, and the Lao people are pinning their hopes on the China-Laos Railway to play a vital role in driving agricultural export by providing a faster and more efficient means of transportation.

Since its launch, the China-Laos Railway has become a highly efficient route for exporting agricultural products from Laos to China.

So far in 2025, the railway has transported 172,410 tons of agricultural goods, a 40.18 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In 2024, the volume of Lao agricultural products, such as fruits, cassava, rubber, and rice, shipped to major Chinese cities like Kunming, Chongqing, and Guangzhou grew by 79 percent compared to 2023, helping Lao products reach international markets, according to a report from the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd.

Anousone, a 38-year-old office worker who grows fruits on his small farm during his free time to sell online as a side hustle, expressed strong optimism about the China-Laos Railway's impact on Lao agriculture and the country's economy.

He believes the railway is making it easier and more cost-efficient to transport agricultural products to China, and that faster transportation also benefits farmers by ensuring fresher products.

"I hope that as the railway continues to develop, it will help Lao products reach even more global markets, boosting exports and strengthening the economy," Anousone told Xinhua on Sunday.

He views the railway as a key tool for long-term growth and is confident that it will enable Lao farmers to become more competitive, ultimately leading to an improved economy and higher-quality products.

To boost agricultural exports and support the growth of the Lao economy, the railway has made the transportation of Lao agricultural products a top priority. It offers full support to operators upon request, regardless of shipment size.

Malivanh, a resident of Lao capital Vientiane, believes that the country's fertile land produces high-quality agricultural products, which she expects to be competitive in global markets.

With the China-Laos Railway offering faster and more reliable transportation, Malivanh sees it as a key solution to the country's logistical challenges, enabling Lao products to reach international markets more efficiently.

Malivanh is confident that the railway will enhance Laos' competitiveness and create more economic opportunities for local farmers.

The Lao government aims for a 4.3 percent growth in agriculture by 2025, targeting a 22.4 percent contribution to the country's gross domestic product.

