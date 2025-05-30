Laos strengthens efforts to attract Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 13:42, May 30, 2025

VIENTIANE, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism held a signing ceremony for the terms of reference for the Lao Tourism Representative in China, aiming to more effectively promote the Lao tourism brand to Chinese travelers and further enhance bilateral tourism exchanges between Laos and China.

During the event on Thursday, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Dalany Phommavongsa, presented the official appointment letter to the head of the Lao Tourism Promotion Center in China, recognizing their role in leading tourism promotion efforts in the Chinese market.

In his speech, Vongdeuan Keosulivong, deputy director general of the ministry's Tourism Marketing Department, said that the Lao Tourism Promotion Center in China has made significant contributions to advancing Lao tourism.

He expressed hope that tourism exchanges between the two countries would continue to grow, helping to raise the international profile of Lao tourism.

Since 2019, the ministry has established tourism promotion centers in China's Beijing and Changsha. The ministry has also developed and managed official online platforms to promote Lao tourism.

