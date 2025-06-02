UN agencies' representatives in Laos visit China-Laos Railway

Representatives from UN agencies in Laos visit the Vang Vieng freight business yard in Laos, May 30, 2025. Representatives from UN agencies in Laos visited the China-Laos Railway to learn about the project's achievements in promoting regional connectivity, enhancing livelihoods, and advancing sustainable development, as well as to explore opportunities for future cooperation. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from UN agencies in Laos visited the China-Laos Railway to learn about the project's achievements in promoting regional connectivity, enhancing livelihoods, and advancing sustainable development, as well as to explore opportunities for future cooperation.

At the invitation of Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong, nearly 20 representatives from 10 UN agencies in Laos, including the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), took a train at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway on Friday.

Along the route, they visited several key sites, including Vang Vieng Station, the Vang Vieng Freight Business Hall and Yard, Luang Prabang Station, and the Luang Prabang Maintenance Management Center.

During the visit, the delegation held in-depth discussions with railway operators and staff to gain a comprehensive understanding of the railway's infrastructure, passenger and freight operations, management systems, safety protocols, and workforce development.

The UN representatives praised the China-Laos Railway for its positive impact on Laos' economic and social development. They highlighted the railway's role in improving travel convenience, offering training and employment opportunities for Lao youth, boosting tourism, and strengthening regional connectivity.

The delegation also expressed interest in exploring future cooperation with the railway to further support Laos' development.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Laos Bakhodir Burkhanov noted that the China-Laos Railway has significantly enhanced Laos' transportation infrastructure, strengthened connectivity between provinces and communities, and enhanced accessibility for both residents and tourists.

The railway holds great potential, and the UN will seek opportunities for future cooperation to further support local economic development and improve people's livelihoods, he added.

