China-Laos Railway boosts durian exports, enhances regional trade cooperation

09:12, June 09, 2025 By Zhang Weilan ( Global Times

The China-Laos Railway's "Lancang-Mekong Express" international freight train (Photo/China Railway Kunming Group Co)

The China-Laos Railway, a key infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is significantly enhancing trade cooperation between China and Southeast Asia, particularly in the agricultural sector, according to a report on Sunday.

Among a slew of Southeast Asian agricultural products, Thailand's durian exports to China have enjoyed stable growth thanks to the China-Laos Railway. So far this year, China's import volume of Thai durian and other tropical fruits through the Mohan border checkpoint in Southwest China's Yunnan Province has increased by 25 percent from the same period last year, per the report posted on the official WeChat account of China State Railway Group Co.

Experts attributed the significant influx of agricultural products, including Thai durian, into the Chinese market to the increased transportation capacity of the China-Laos Railway and the enhanced customs clearance efficiency at the border.

Since the express service began operations in January 2022, transportation costs for Southeast Asian fruits have been cut by 60 percent compared with traditional overland shipping, while the average retail price in the domestic market has fallen by 30 percent, according to the report.

Initiatives such as the China-Laos Railway and other regional transportation projects are facilitating smoother trade flows, reducing transportation costs, and enhancing market access, Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.

These improvements are expected to benefit Thai exporters by providing more efficient logistics solutions and reducing time-to-market for perishable goods like fruits and vegetables, according to Xu.

Reduced logistics costs have also benefited Chinese consumers. "A month ago, a standard box (16 kilograms) of durian varieties like Golden Pillow cost 1,100 yuan ($153) to 1,200 yuan, but now it's only 730-780 yuan. The price has fallen sharply," a fruit vendor surnamed Wang at the Xinfadi wholesale market, a major fresh-produce marketplace in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Thailand's high-quality agricultural products-particularly durian, mangosteen, and longan-are highly popular in China, while Thai rice also enjoys a strong presence.

China is the largest trading partner of Thailand and one of its most important investment sources. China's vast market absorbs large quantities of Thai durian and other agricultural products. According to data released by China's General Administration of Customs in January, bilateral trade reached $133.98 billion in 2024, an increase of 6.1 percent year-on-year, Xinhua reported.

According to a Bangkok Post report on Sunday, Thailand is intensifying efforts to expand agricultural exports to China, with cassava and rice identified as key priorities, Thailand's Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Saturday.

Building on robust bilateral trade growth and rising Chinese demand for Thai products, such as rice, cassava, and durian, Thai authorities are pushing to make further inroads into the Chinese market, the Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand's efforts to expand agricultural exports to China are well-aligned with the broader goals of the BRI, which seeks to enhance regional connectivity and economic cooperation, Xu said, adding that it is expected that both countries will see mutual benefits.

"For Thailand, increased exports will drive economic growth and create jobs in the agricultural sector. For China, the availability of high-quality Thai agricultural products will meet the diverse needs of its consumers and support the ongoing trend of consumption upgrading," Xu said.

The push to expand agricultural exports comes at a time when infrastructure connectivity between Thailand and China is improving.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the China-Thailand High-Speed Railway, another flagship infrastructure project under the BRI, is expected to be completed by 2030, offering a one-stop service for cargo.

This landmark project, together with the Lancang-Mekong Express service of the China-Laos Railway, offers a model of cooperation between China and Southeast Asian countries under the framework of the BRI, and it will inject new vitality into Thailand's economic and social development as well as regional connectivity, Xu added.

Xu also highlighted broader regional cooperation through the China-ASEAN free trade agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, describing these as gateways for Southeast Asian businesses to access Chinese markets more effectively while fostering technology transfers and cross-border investment.

