Chinese FM meets Lao FM

KUNMING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Anning, Yunnan Province.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, strengthen strategic communication, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to continuously inject new vitality into their traditional friendship.

Wang said China is ready to share the benefits of its super-sized market with Laos, encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Laos, safeguard the security and stability of industrial and supply chains, and work with Laos to resist economic coercion and bullying.

China welcomes Laos' joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) family and looks forward to Laos contributing to the development of the SCO, Wang added.

Thongsavanh, who is in China for the tenth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, said the Lao Party and government attach great importance to developing relations with China and hope to promote the construction of a Laos-China community with a shared future to go deeper and achieve more solid progress.

Thongsavanh thanked China for supporting Laos in becoming a dialogue partner of the SCO. Laos is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with China to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, he added.

