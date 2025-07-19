CPC delegation visits Laos to strengthen ties

Xinhua) 14:45, July 19, 2025

VIENTIANE, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chen Zhou, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Laos from Wednesday to Friday at the invitation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

During the visit, Chen met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, and Bounleua Phandanouvong, acting head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations. He also held brief discussions with leaders from various Lao Party and government departments.

The two sides exchanged views on the relations between the two parties and the two countries, as well as issues of common concern. They agreed to follow the important consensus reached by the top leaders of both parties and countries, enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen interparty exchanges, expand pragmatic cooperation, promote the steady and long-term development of the China-Laos community with a shared future, and make positive contributions to maintaining regional peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)