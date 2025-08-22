China-Laos Railway driving Laos' growth, transforming livelihoods

VIENTIANE, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway is transforming Laos by boosting trade, improving transport efficiency, and expanding market access, especially for agricultural products, driving national economic growth while enhancing the everyday livelihoods of its people.

Since its launch, the China-Laos Railway has transported more than 14 million tons of goods, becoming a vital link connecting Laos to regional and international markets. In the first seven months of 2025, it carried over 3.47 million tons, marking a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, 171,000 tons of fruits were transported during this time, a 62.8 percent increase, highlighting the railway's growing role in supporting Laos' agricultural exports.

Saiynoy, a fruit vendor and farmer from southern Laos' Savannakhet province, said the China-Laos Railway has opened new opportunities for Lao farmers to expand their production and access international markets.

"This improved transportation has increased farmers' incomes, encouraged higher production, and inspired more people to return to farming, while also creating more jobs for local communities," Saiynoy told Xinhua on Thursday.

"Beyond agriculture, the railway has created jobs in logistics and trade, helping to stimulate local economies and strengthen communities along the route," he said.

Overall, the railway is not only driving economic growth but also improving livelihoods and fostering hope in rural areas, he added.

In early August, the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) held a consultation meeting to plan transportation for the second half of 2025, aiming to develop a forward-looking strategy to promote Lao exports while enhancing railway capacity and service quality.

The LCRC reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the transport of Lao goods, especially agricultural products. To support this, it has increased train routes for agricultural exports and coordinated with Lao and Chinese customs authorities to streamline procedures, reduce clearance time, and ensure timely delivery. Going forward, the LCRC will work closely with all stakeholders to develop a detailed work plan and coordination mechanism to ensure efficient railway operations and continue contributing to Laos' economic growth, it said.

Beyond its economic and trade benefits, the China-Laos Railway has also improved daily life for many Lao citizens by making domestic travel faster, safer, and more convenient. For Phouphet, an office worker who frequently travels for business, the railway has been a game-changer -- saving time, reducing stress, and even boosting local tourism.

"My job requires frequent travel to provinces across Laos, especially to Luang Prabang. Before the railway, the journey could take 6 to 12 hours, depending on road and weather conditions. It was exhausting and often unsafe, especially during the rainy season," said Phouphet, who is based in the capital Vientiane.

Now, the same trip takes just two hours. Phouphet noted that the reduced travel time not only makes work easier but also encourages more people to travel for leisure, helping promote tourism in northern Laos.

While individuals benefit from improved travel and mobility, others recognize the railway's broader impact on communities and national development. For Pao, a 32-year-old worker, the railway is also a powerful symbol of Laos' growing regional connectivity and economic potential.

He believes the railway has brought significant benefits to the country -- opening doors to international trade, foreign investment, and tourism, while raising Laos' profile as a more connected and accessible nation.

"It's a symbol of progress -- creating real opportunities, boosting the economy, and improving people's lives," Pao said.

Alongside its role in driving economic growth, the China-Laos Railway is bringing people closer and improving community infrastructure. Somhak, a 41-year-old resident of Vientiane province, highlighted how the railway has made family visits easier and enhanced daily life.

"Families who live far apart can now travel and visit each other much more easily, especially during special occasions or emergencies," she said.

Somhak also said that the railway has led to broader improvements beyond transportation, including better roads and infrastructure around the stations. She believes that, if managed well, the railway and its surrounding development could bring lasting benefits to the country.

