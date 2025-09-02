Home>>
Maldivian president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 09:26, September 02, 2025
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
