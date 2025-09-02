Chinese FM meets Indonesian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:17, September 02, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the port city of Tianjin.

Sugiono is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on behalf of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was unable to visit China as scheduled due to the recent domestic situation.

Indonesia places great importance on developing friendly relations with China and wishes the events a complete success, said Sugiono. He also pledged that the Indonesian government would make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Indonesia.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Sugiono's participation in the events as the representative of President Prabowo.

Wang expressed understanding and respect for the Indonesian government's adjustment due to domestic needs, and hoped that Indonesia would ensure the safety as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel and institutions in the country.

