Tangshan Port in N China's Hebei bustles with cargo operations

People's Daily Online) 09:12, September 02, 2025

Photo shows the ore terminal in the Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port, Hebei Port Group, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)

From above, the Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, appears as a hub of industrial activity along the Bohai Sea. Orange cranes handle cargo operations, ore stockpiles reflect sunlight, vessels dot the blue waters, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles move freight across the port facility.

Photo shows the ore terminal in the Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port, Hebei Port Group, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Hebei Port Group)

The Jingtang port area is a major hub for energy and raw materials, spanning 90 square kilometers. The port contains 46 berths that can handle vessels carrying 15,000 to 250,000 tonnes of cargo. Ships carrying more than 100 cargo types, including coal, ores and steel, navigate through the facility's shipping channel.

Forty-four container shipping routes connect the port to more than 190 ports worldwide, creating a maritime trade network that spans more than 70 countries.

A cargo ship docks at the ore terminal in the Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port, Hebei Port Group, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Hebei Port Group)

Photo shows cargo at the ore terminal in the Jingtang port area of Tangshan Port, Hebei Port Group, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)

In the first half of the year, the port shipped 17.19 million tonnes of mineral construction materials, up 17.3 percent from a year earlier. Steel shipments for domestic trade totaled 4.5 million tonnes, a 40.5 percent increase, while bauxite shipments reached 3.8 million tonnes, up 17.5 percent.

