Heavy traffic moves through China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, the world's top cargo hub
(People's Daily App) 15:47, August 06, 2025
Shipping activity continues at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in eastern China, the world's busiest port by cargo volume. Located where the Yangtze River Economic Belt meets the eastern coastal economic zone, the port plays a key role in domestic and international logistics.
