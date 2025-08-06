Heavy traffic moves through China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, the world's top cargo hub

August 06, 2025

Shipping activity continues at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in eastern China, the world's busiest port by cargo volume. Located where the Yangtze River Economic Belt meets the eastern coastal economic zone, the port plays a key role in domestic and international logistics.

