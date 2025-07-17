Cargo throughput at Huanghua Port exceeds 179 mln tonnes in H1

Xinhua) 08:10, July 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a cargo ship at the container dock of Huanghua Port in north China's Hebei Province. Huanghua Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 179 million tonnes in the first half of this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A container is lifted at the container dock of Huanghua Port in north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2025. Huanghua Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 179 million tonnes in the first half of this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A container is lifted at the container dock of Huanghua Port in north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2025. Huanghua Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 179 million tonnes in the first half of this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a cargo ship at the container dock of Huanghua Port in north China's Hebei Province. Huanghua Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 179 million tonnes in the first half of this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)