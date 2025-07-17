Cargo throughput at Huanghua Port exceeds 179 mln tonnes in H1
An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a cargo ship at the container dock of Huanghua Port in north China's Hebei Province. Huanghua Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 179 million tonnes in the first half of this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
