Nanning International Railway Port: A strategic hub for the New Western Land-Sea Corridor

Ecns.cn) 09:34, June 27, 2025

As a key node in China's New Western Land-Sea Corridor, Nanning International Railway Port is a vital engine driving connectivity and trade between China and ASEAN countries. Spanning 1,340 acres, the port revolutionizes regional logistics via strategic infrastructure and integrated rail networks.

Four major railways anchor its connectivity: the Rail-Sea Freight Train combines rail and sea transport, the Cross-Border Train links neighboring states, and the China-Europe Train extends to Europe. These networks have significantly boosted cargo flow and regional reach, streamlining cross-border routes.

Operational efficiency shines: transit time between Nanning and Hanoi has been slashed to 14 hours (60% faster than before), showcasing advanced logistics. A paperless customs system slashes processing time by three days, expediting supply chains.

Strategically positioned, the port serves as a premier gateway for trade and investment, fueling economic growth and fostering deeper regional cooperation. As it continues to expands, Nanning Port is emerging as a global trade catalyst, embodying China's commitment to international collaboration.

With advanced facilities and highly efficient operations, this hub solidifies its role in regional integration, powering the future development of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor.

(By Jin Ruizhuo, Wang Qiaozhi, Wang Xiaoyu, Xi Yunshui, Xiao Qin, Yang Fangruo）

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)