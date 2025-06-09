Liangshan Port boosts coal transport efficiency amid summer demand surge
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2025 shows ships docking for coal transportation at Liangshan Port in Jining, east China's Shandong Province. Liangshan Port serves as an important logistics hub connecting the western coal-producing areas with the Yangtze River Economic Belt. To ensure the coal supply during the peak demand period in summer, Liangshan Port has focused on streamlining the mining, storage, transportation and sales of coal. The port has put a transfer project into operation, which connects railway transportation with waterway transportation. With coal market trade reserves reaching 40 million tons and overall operation efficiency increased by 25% year-on-year, the port has significantly enhanced its capacity in handling the coal supply emergency. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
