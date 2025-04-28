Giant Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" facilitates port construction of Malaysia

Xinhua) 08:27, April 28, 2025

Crew members carry out maintenance work on the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Since it was officially put into operation in the dredging construction of the Westport of Port Klang expansion project in Malaysia on January 25 of this year, "Xin Hai Feng" has played a key role in the dredging and filling projects of the CT10-CT13 berth of the port. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chief engineer Cai Guohan checks equipment on the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Chefs prepare meals for the crew on the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" conducts dredging operation at Port Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 12, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

This photo shows the sediment dug from the sea by the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

A drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Since it was officially put into operation in the dredging construction of the Westport of Port Klang expansion project in Malaysia on January 25 of this year, "Xin Hai Feng" has played a key role in the dredging and filling projects of the CT10-CT13 berth of the port. (CCCC/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows a view of the Port Klang Free Zone in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Captain Song Bin (L) works on the bridge of the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" (L) and an anchor handling vessel prepare to work together in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 14, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" conducts dredging operation at Port Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 12, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

This photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows the filling operation site in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

This photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows a view of the Port Klang in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Crew member Jiang Zhengwei checks equipment on the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Crew members operate on the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

A crew member has a video call with his family on the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

Crew members play basketball on the deck of the Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" in Klang, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 13, 2025. The Chinese dredger "Xin Hai Feng" is a trailing suction hopper dredger owned by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd., with a hopper capacity of 16,888 cubic meters and a total power of 25,643 kilowatts. It is currently one of the largest dredgers of CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co., Ltd.

