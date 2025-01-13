We Are China

Annual container throughput of Yangpu port exceeds two million TEUs

Xinhua) 08:20, January 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Yangpu International Container Port in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

YANGPU, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The annual container throughput of Yangpu port exceeded two million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, up 9.2 percent year-on-year.

Yangpu was designated a national-level economic development zone in 1992 and is home to the largest cargo seaport and the most extensive industrial clusters in Hainan.

