Feature: Chinese technologies power up intelligent port in South America

Xinhua) 09:05, December 18, 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Over four centuries after China and Peru were first connected via the Maritime Silk Road and the Manila Galleon, the inaugural shipments from Peru's Chancay Port--South America's first intelligent port--are set to arrive at Shanghai Port. Remarkably, this journey now takes just over 20 days, an unprecedented achievement in speed and efficiency.

Chancay Port, located about 78 km north of Lima, the Peruvian capital, is poised to establish a new land-sea transport corridor between Latin America and Asia. Its superior geographical position is complemented by state-of-the-art efficiency, thanks to the intelligent technologies provided by China for this collaborative deep-water port.

"Chinese technologies, specifically linked to maritime transport and port development, are among the best in the world," said Enrique Cornejo, Vice Dean of Research and Graduate Student at the National University of San Marcos, Peru.

Such technologies can be found throughout Chancay Port Terminal, which has 5G communication networks, drones for security tasks, as well as artificial intelligence for efficient management between yard and dock, security and productivity of port management, he said.

Developed and produced by the Yutopilot under the SAIC Motor, a major Chinese carmaker based in Shanghai, dozens of driverless container trucks shuttling around the port have improved operational efficiency and reduced the cost of logistics.

The trucks, guided by the power of cloud computing, can optimize their routes to ensure the most efficient transportation of goods.

As stated by Yutopilot, these vehicles employ self-developed deep learning models that seamlessly integrate with real-time data, enabling them to swiftly adapt to dynamic targets and navigate complex traffic conditions with ease.

Such intelligent solutions enable the trucks to complete manoeuvres such as automatically changing lanes and accurately parking within a 3-centimeter margin of error.

The smart port has also been equipped with remote control cameras and an intelligent operational system, which allows the workers to operate container lifting by using hand shanks at the remote control division, both provided by Chinese enterprises.

"It's as easy as playing computer games," remarked He Bo, a Chinese technician at Chancay Port. Ten local Peruvian workers manage the remote control system, and each can handle up to 20 containers within an hour.

Meanwhile, the workers at the port, both Peruvian and Chinese, are working with the Terminal Operating System (TOS), which is the core of the overall port dispatch, according to the COSCO Shipping Ports based in Shanghai.

Through real-time monitoring and intelligent analysis, the TOS computer management system integrates the data of each subsystem to optimize the scheduling and operation of containers, ensuring the efficient and orderly running of the entire port.

COSCO Shipping Ports has been providing regular training to local managers, operators and engineers at Chancay Port on smart equipment, system operations and data analysis, helping them master the intelligent port systems, the company noted.

After the completion of the smart port, COSCO Shipping Ports, together with other Chinese companies, continues to help by conducting regular inspections, upgrades, repairs and troubleshooting of key smart systems, covering smart equipment, container management, and traffic dispatch.

Through remote guidance and technical support, Chinese enterprises can help diagnose and adjust the port systems in real time, ensuring efficient and secure port operations, COSCO Shipping Ports said.

With a total length of 1,500 meters and four berths, Chancay Port can handle ships with a capacity of 18,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), and is projected to process 1 million TEUs annually in the near future, with the capacity to scale up to 1.5 million TEUs in the long run.

The first container ship departing from Chancay is fast approaching Shanghai, carrying products including blueberries, grapes and avocados. "We are glad to help Chinese consumers taste fresh Peruvian flavors in such a short time," said Yan Shuang, captain of the container ship.

