China strives to promote coordinated development of new information infrastructure

Xinhua) 16:25, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the coordinated development of new information infrastructure, according to a statement issued by central authorities on Wednesday.

The new information infrastructure mainly includes network infrastructure, such as 5G networks and fiber broadband networks; computational infrastructure, such as data centers and general-purpose computing centers; and new technological facilities, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure.

With the evolution and development of next-generation information and communication technologies, the functions and types of new information infrastructure have become more diverse, and the trend of integrating with traditional infrastructure has become more obvious, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

However, problems such as lack of coordination and imbalance in new information infrastructure development are becoming increasingly prominent, requiring urgent efforts to coordinate all parties and strengthen collaboration to promote balanced growth, the official said.

China will improve its work in seven aspects, including strengthening national overall planning and layout, enhancing balanced and inclusive development across regions, and promoting coordinated and interconnected development across networks.

"China will work out a strategic plan and carry out comprehensive construction from the perspectives of overall efficiency, safety, demand and balanced development," the official said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)