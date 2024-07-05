China's 5G network covers over 90 percent of villages

Xinhua) 15:59, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's 5G network now covers every city and town in the country, as well as more than 90 percent of its villages, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed Friday.

China has established a globally leading information and communication network, featuring 3.84 million 5G base stations, which account for more than 60 percent of the global total, according to the ministry.

Since the issuance of China's first batch of 5G licenses for commercial use five years ago, 5G technology has been integrated into various sectors such as industry, power, mining, healthcare and education, with large-scale promotion and application.

China has also built 300 5G factories and launched over 13,000 projects for the application of "5G plus industrial internet."

The ministry said that China will continue to advance 5G development and expand 5G network coverage in places such as cultural and tourism sites, healthcare facilities, universities, transportation hubs and subway systems.

