China home to 4 million 5G base stations

Xinhua) 09:37, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The number of 5G base stations in China exceeded 4.04 million at the end of August, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed Wednesday.

The figure accounted for 32.1 percent of the total number of mobile base stations nationwide.

The number of 5G mobile subscribers hit 966 million in China.

The country has seen its 5G network and commercialization develop rapidly in recent years. Its 5G network now covers every city and town, as well as more than 90 percent of villages.

China's 5G standard essential patent declarations account for 42 percent of the global total.

The ministry said China would continue to advance 5G development and expand 5G network coverage in places such as cultural and tourism sites, healthcare facilities, universities, transportation hubs and subway systems.

