China's major ports busy at beginning of new year

Xinhua) 08:22, January 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows vehicles to be exported at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Taicang port zone of Suzhou Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 2, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Ji Haixin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Taizhou Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 2, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the container terminal of Nanjing Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Xin Yi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the container terminal of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Zou Xunyong/Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the container terminal of Nanjing Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Xin Yi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Shidao New Port in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows cargo ships at a container terminal of Yangzhou Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 4, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows cargo ships at a container terminal of Yangzhou Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 4, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the container terminal of Lianyungang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2025. China's major ports are busy at the beginning of the new year. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

