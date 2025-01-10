China's Hebei sees record high port cargo throughput in 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows ships unloading cargo at the ore dock of Caofeidian port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The province's total port cargo throughput reached a record high of 1.405 billion tonnes in 2024, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows a ship departing after unloading cargo at the ore dock of Caofeidian port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The province's total port cargo throughput reached a record high of 1.405 billion tonnes in 2024, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows ships unloading cargo at the ore dock of Caofeidian port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The province's total port cargo throughput reached a record high of 1.405 billion tonnes in 2024, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows ships unloading cargo at the ore dock of Caofeidian port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The province's total port cargo throughput reached a record high of 1.405 billion tonnes in 2024, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A panoramic aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows ships unloading cargo at the ore dock of Caofeidian port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The province's total port cargo throughput reached a record high of 1.405 billion tonnes in 2024, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ranks first globally in number of intelligent ports
- China's major ports busy at beginning of new year
- Ningbo-Zhoushan Port bridges China and world
- New worker reporting | Cuban apprentice: Exploring the secrets of bicycle manufacturing in Pingxiang
- New worker reporting | German apprentice: Exploring the towel industry in Gaoyang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.