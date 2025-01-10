China's Hebei sees record high port cargo throughput in 2024

Xinhua) 10:29, January 10, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows ships unloading cargo at the ore dock of Caofeidian port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The province's total port cargo throughput reached a record high of 1.405 billion tonnes in 2024, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

