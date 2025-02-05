Ports in China's Haikou ensure efficient transportation of fresh agricultural products
A truck loaded with fresh agricultural products boards a ship at Xinhai Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. Qiongzhou Strait has ushered in a travel peak for returning during the Spring Festival travel rush. To ensure the efficient transportation of fresh agricultural products, Xinhai Port and Xiuying Port in Haikou have implemented a reservation system for smooth boarding of transportation vehicles. Drivers can have their tickets purchased and checked without getting off their vehicles. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A truck loaded with fresh agricultural products waits to board a ship at Xinhai Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. Qiongzhou Strait has ushered in a travel peak for returning during the Spring Festival travel rush. To ensure the efficient transportation of fresh agricultural products, Xinhai Port and Xiuying Port in Haikou have implemented a reservation system for smooth boarding of transportation vehicles. Drivers can have their tickets purchased and checked without getting off their vehicles. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A driver gets his ticket checked inside his truck at Xinhai Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. Qiongzhou Strait has ushered in a travel peak for returning during the Spring Festival travel rush. To ensure the efficient transportation of fresh agricultural products, Xinhai Port and Xiuying Port in Haikou have implemented a reservation system for smooth boarding of transportation vehicles. Drivers can have their tickets purchased and checked without getting off their vehicles. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025 shows vehicles and passengers boarding ships at Xinhai Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Qiongzhou Strait has ushered in a travel peak for returning during the Spring Festival travel rush. To ensure the efficient transportation of fresh agricultural products, Xinhai Port and Xiuying Port in Haikou have implemented a reservation system for smooth boarding of transportation vehicles. Drivers can have their tickets purchased and checked without getting off their vehicles. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
