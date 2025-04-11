North China's land ports bustling with passengers, cargo trade

HOHHOT, April 11 (Xinhua) -- At 7 a.m. daily, trucks from Mongolia begin to pull into China via the Erenhot land port, located on a major highway route between China and Mongolia, which registered soaring passenger and cargo throughput in the first quarter of this year.

Mongolian truck driver Enkbold shuttles via this port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region every other day, transporting China-produced vegetables and fruits to enrich the food varieties on dining tables of Mongolian people.

"Now I can make a same-day shuttle across the border, while the round trip used to take two days. From this year, my Chinese merchants can help me make an appointment for customs declaration of the fresh produce in advance, which further speeds up my cargo passage," said Enkbold, who loads his stock at Erenhot and delivers it to Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia.

"These days, Chinese fruits and vegetables sold in the Mongolian market are fresh and delicious and rich in varieties," he said.

In the first quarter of 2025, inbound and outbound passenger traffic volumes and the number of vehicles driving through Erenhot reached 1.3 million and 159,000, respectively -- marking respective increases of 164.8 percent and 32.99 percent.

Notably, Erenhot handles more than 70 percent of China-Mongolia cargo trade via land transport. In order to facilitate customs clearance, customs authorities have introduced intelligent inspection facilities and streamlined customs clearance measures, such as opening green channels for fresh agricultural products transported between China and Mongolia.

Meanwhile, Manzhouli, another land port in Inner Mongolia, is known as China's largest land port, with its railway port serving as one of China's main corridors for China-Europe freight trains.

Lyu Haiyan of Manzhouli Sanfeng International Freight Transport Agent, has been busy handling customs formalities for Chinese exporters using the logistics channel provided by the China-Europe freight train service to transport their exports to Europe via Manzhouli.

These exports are mainly China-made new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells, which have become China's three new export pillars, she said.

Manzhouli Customs has introduced intelligent customs inspection facilities, assisted by BeiDou satellite positioning, 5G communication and the Internet of Things technologies, to speed up customs clearance of the exports.

