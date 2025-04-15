Ports get smarter with automation push

Xinhua) 11:01, April 15, 2025

GUANGZHOU, April 14 (Xinhua) -- At a terminal in the port of Guangzhou in Guangdong, south China, the future has arrived: AI-powered cranes automatically unload cargo ships while driverless vehicles navigate docks with clockwork precision.

This is China's automated port revolution in action. The Nansha Phase IV terminal in Guangzhou, completed in November 2024, is among the country's 52 fully automated ports as of late 2024, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The 52 ports span China's coast line, from Bohai Bay to the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, forming a network leading in scale, efficiency and technology worldwide.

"Previously, crane operators worked in 40-meter high cabins, straining to see containers below," said Yang Xuan, a veteran operator at Guangzhou Port. "Now we operate in the intelligent control room hundreds of meters away from the ship, with much higher efficiency and safety."

The terminal integrates cutting-edge technologies including BeiDou navigation, 5G communications, automated driving and AI. Its intelligent guided vehicles automatically calculate optimal routes, while smart algorithms coordinate all loading equipment.

The advancement is rewriting the rules of productivity. In east China's Shandong Province, the automated terminal of Qingdao port set its 11th world record for loading speed in December last year, with each crane handling 60.6 containers per hour on average, more than double that of traditional docks (around 25 to 28 containers per hour).

Collaboration between automated ports has greatly improved the efficiency of shipping. The "FAST" shopping route between Shanghai and Guangzhou has slashed logistics costs by 65 percent compared to road transport.

Behind the scenes, China's port automation surge relies on domestically developed systems. According to a report on 2024 global automated container terminals, Chinese terminal operating systems have matured since 1997, when the first domestic version was introduced.

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port's n-TOS system optimizes operations through intelligent bay planning and automatic stowage, while Shanghai Port's iTOS system streamlines vessel operations. These innovations have enabled major ports to complete comprehensive automation upgrades.

Ports across China are also increasingly integrating AI solutions. In March this year, Sinotrans South China Co., Ltd. launched an AI assistant powered by DeepSeek's language models, allowing clients to run queries on their shipment status in plain language.

"Whether inquiring about berth plans, container movements or loading progress, customers get instant, accurate responses through simple commands," said Ye Zengjian, a support engineer at the company.

