China's Beibu Gulf Port sees sea-rail intermodal transport volume exceed 250,000 TEUs in H1

Xinhua) 10:17, July 03, 2025

NANNING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- In the first half of this year (H1), the volume of sea-rail intermodal container transport at Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had surpassed 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), reaching the halfway mark of its annual target, the port operator has said.

In recent years, Beibu Gulf Port Group has been accelerating the development of the port into an international gateway and regional shipping hub, while steadily enhancing its port and shipping infrastructure.

By the end of May, the port had opened 84 container shipping routes, including 52 international routes -- forming a global network that connects to North America, South America, Africa, India and Pakistan.

The efficiency of sea-rail intermodal transport has been further enhanced through the application of new technologies such as AI-assisted tallying and intelligent dispatching.

Data shows that the port's single-shift transfer handling record reached 1,163 TEUs in H1 -- up 37.6 percent year on year. Notably, container pickup time for outbound trains was cut by 50 percent.

