China's ports of entry total 311: official

Xinhua) 13:31, August 25, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has added and expanded 40 ports of entry since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), bringing the country's total ports of entry to 311, said Sun Meijun, head of the General Administration of Customs, at a press conference on Monday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)