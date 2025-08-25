Home>>
China's ports of entry total 311: official
(Xinhua) 13:31, August 25, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has added and expanded 40 ports of entry since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), bringing the country's total ports of entry to 311, said Sun Meijun, head of the General Administration of Customs, at a press conference on Monday.
