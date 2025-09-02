In pics: comprehensive elderly care center in China's Chengdu
This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A senior resident learns about daycare service under the guidance of a staff member at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A doctor conducts medical examination for a senior resident (R) at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Senior residents watch television at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A senior resident arrives in wheelchair at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A staff member (C) talks to senior residents in front of a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A staff member (C) takes care of senior residents at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Senior residents play Chinese checkers at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Senior residents learn about cognitive health at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Healthcare on wheels" serves elderly in China's mountainous areas
- China strengthens elderly care safety with new emergency response plan
- China steps up support for social participation of seniors amid population aging
- Young Chinese embrace elderly care as calling
- Senior Chinese official highlights reform of elderly care services
- China unveils guidelines to strengthen civil affairs services workforce
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.