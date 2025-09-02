In pics: comprehensive elderly care center in China's Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:05, September 02, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The comprehensive elderly care center covers an area of 1,400 square meters and serves multiple residential communities. Supported by the government and run by enterprise management with social participation, this community-based elderly care complex offers full-time care, daycare, rehabilitation therapies, and professional nursing services. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A senior resident learns about daycare service under the guidance of a staff member at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

A doctor conducts medical examination for a senior resident (R) at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

Senior residents watch television at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

A senior resident arrives in wheelchair at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

A staff member (C) talks to senior residents in front of a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

A staff member (C) takes care of senior residents at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

Senior residents play Chinese checkers at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

Senior residents learn about cognitive health at a comprehensive elderly care center in Yingmenkou subdistrict of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2025.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)