Senior Chinese official highlights reform of elderly care services

Xinhua) 10:02, April 17, 2025

NANNING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China will push forward reforms in its elderly care services and improve its civil services, State Councilor Shen Yiqin said during a visit to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which began on Sunday and ended on Wednesday.

Shen urged efforts to improve the efficiency of elderly care services and build a comprehensive, three-tier service network that covers both urban and rural areas.

Providing tailored, sustainable paid-meal services for the elderly was highlighted as a priority.

Shen also stressed the importance of enforcing newly revised marriage registration regulations that aim to improve marriage services and ease registration pains.

She called for enhanced dynamic monitoring and regular assistance for low-income groups, improved support for children in difficult situations, and reinforced social safety nets.

Efforts should also be made to improve the social security system for people with disabilities, particularly care services for those with severe disabilities, she said.

