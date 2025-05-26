China steps up support for social participation of seniors amid population aging

Xinhua) 09:54, May 26, 2025

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- From promoting volunteer service and expanding lifelong learning opportunities to developing senior-friendly tourism offerings, China is taking proactive steps to enhance social engagement among the elderly and support their pursuit of active, meaningful lives.

These measures, laid out in a guideline released recently by 19 government departments, came as the country grapples with a rapidly aging population.

Home to the world's largest elderly demographic, China had over 310 million people aged 60 and above by the end of 2024, accounting for more than one-fifth of its total population. Both the number and proportion are expected to continue rising in the years ahead.

"The guideline is not only crucial for addressing the immediate challenges of an aging population, but also for laying a solid foundation for sustainable social development in the decades ahead," said Wang Yongchun, an expert member of the national working commission on aging.

Volunteer service is one of the key ways for elderly people in China to participate in social activities. In 2003, China launched "Silver Age Action," an initiative encouraging seniors to participate in voluntary activities to assist in the development of underdeveloped regions.

To date, elderly volunteers across the country have participated in relevant activities over 7 million times, engaging in more than 4,000 aid programs and helping 400 million people.

The guideline further advances this initiative by emphasizing the need to diversify volunteer service offerings, innovate service delivery models, and improve insurance products and services tailored to elderly volunteers.

The guideline also stresses the importance of creating diverse and personalized employment opportunities for the elderly, while encouraging public training centers and vocational institutions to offer skills-upgrading programs for seniors in need.

"We need to emphasize that seniors are a social asset, not a burden," said Yuan Xin, vice president of the China Population Association and a professor at Nankai University in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Enabling willing seniors to continue contributing to society throughout their lives not only helps them realize their self-worth but also supports the broader goal of advancing Chinese modernization, he added.

In response to seniors' growing desire for a more enriched and joyful life, the guideline calls for expanding the national network of senior universities, supporting the development of travel-based elder care services, and organizing sports events tailored to older adults.

"With more and more activities available, I spend less time at home glued to my phone and more time getting out and connecting with society," said Chen Ying, a 65-year-old resident of Beijing.

Yang Hong, 71, a retired doctor from northeast China's Liaoning Province, is now a regular student of music and traditional Chinese medicine at a senior university. "Attending a senior university isn't just about gaining knowledge," she said. "It's also about embracing a more positive lifestyle and mindset."

Yang is one of over 20 million students enrolled in China's 76,000 senior universities and schools, forming the world's largest community of elderly learners.

"Turning 60 doesn't mean you're getting old. It means you're stepping into a new chapter of life, one where you can pursue the life you truly love and enjoy what matters most." This recent social media post struck a chord with many people and raked in massive engagement.

With economic growth, improved living standards and longer life expectancy, China is reshaping the narrative around aging, focusing not only on care but also on a sense of fulfillment and meaningful contributions well into later life, according to experts.

Amid this trend, the country has rolled out additional policy measures -- such as gradually raising the statutory retirement age -- to give older adults more flexibility and choice in how they spend their later years.

"In an era of accelerating population aging, the greater the challenge, the more we must seek opportunities," said Yuan, adding that the release of this guideline will help foster a positive view of aging across society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)