China strengthens elderly care safety with new emergency response plan

Xinhua) 15:44, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China has released a national emergency response plan for elderly care facilities, aiming to better prepare these institutions for unexpected crises and emergencies, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Monday.

The plan seeks to improve the response mechanism and enhance the ability of civil affairs authorities and elderly care institutions to manage emergencies and standardize response procedures, according to the ministry.

The plan comes at a time when China is facing a rapidly aging population. By the end of 2024, the country had more than 310 million people aged 60 and above -- accounting for 22 percent of its total population.

The newly issued plan covers a broad range of scenarios, including natural disasters, accidents, public health events and incidents affecting public order.

It sets out clear protocols for classifying emergencies, activating emergency response systems, and implementing rescue and recovery operations.

The document also provides guidelines for post-crisis support and investigation, public education, and routine drills and training sessions.

