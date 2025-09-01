China actively helps Pacific Island countries fight against dengue fever outbreak: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is closely following the latest dengue fever outbreak in Pacific Island countries and has taken measures to actively help the countries fight the disease, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when talking about China's assistance to Pacific Island countries, some of which have suffered from the largest and severest dengue fever outbreak in 10 years.

Describing health cooperation as an important part of China's cooperation with Pacific Island countries, Guo noted that China is closely following the latest dengue fever outbreak there and has taken measures to actively help the countries fight the disease.

"Right after the outbreak, we provided supplies and financial support to Tonga, Samoa, and other worst-affected island countries. We offered testing reagents and products for mosquito control to Tonga, and protective suits, face masks and gloves to Samoa," he said.

Not long ago, Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the GX Foundation, visited Vanuatu and Fiji. He launched a program in Vanuatu to fight dengue fever and donated mosquito and fly control products and rapid testing reagents to communities in the two countries.

"China has also sent medical teams on long-term missions to seven Pacific Island countries, actively contributing to the improvement of public health and the development of healthcare services there. During this outbreak, the Chinese medical teams have stayed on the front line, worked with local medical staff to save patients, and shared knowledge on how to prevent and control the disease," Guo said.

"China's selfless assistance is appreciated and widely recognized by the local governments and people. In light of the developments of the disease, China will continue to do its best to provide support and assistance to the Pacific Island countries in need," Guo noted.

