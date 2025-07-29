Chinese medical team in Niger performs successful cervical spine surgery

NIAMEY, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Niger recently performed a high-risk cervical spine surgery, successfully treating a 16-year-old patient who had lost function in his right upper limb following an accident.

According to the team, the patient, identified as Alkassou, was injured on July 9 after falling from the back of a cow while herding. He was later diagnosed with a C4-C5 cervical fracture and dislocation with locked facet joints, a condition that carries a high risk of paralysis or respiratory failure if not properly managed.

The Chinese medical team, in collaboration with local colleagues at the General Referral Hospital of Niamey, conducted a detailed assessment and developed a surgical plan: anterior cervical reduction, bone graft fusion, and internal fixation using a plate and screw system.

The surgery was led by Li Xiaofeng, an associate chief physician with the Chinese medical team, under close monitoring by the anesthesia team. The procedure involved realigning the dislocated vertebrae, placing a bone graft into the narrow disc space, and securing the affected segment with an anterior fixation system.

The operation was completed successfully without complications.

Three days after the surgery, the patient was able to walk along the hospital corridor. One week post-operation, his recovery showed positive signs, with improved mobility in the right hand and arm joints, and the ability to grasp objects. Although full strength in the right arm had not yet returned, doctors reported continued improvement.

The successful operation is believed to have enhanced the clinical experience of the Chinese medical team and the medical staff of the General Referral Hospital in the Nigerien capital in managing complex spinal injuries under resource-limited conditions.

